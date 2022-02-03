Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $819.18. 4,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,610. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $896.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.