Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.65. 31,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

