CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,579. CSL has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

