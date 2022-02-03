Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. 2,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,580. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.