Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Increases By 35.3%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

PNFP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

