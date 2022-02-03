Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

