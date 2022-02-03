Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $32.08

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.08, but opened at $26.70. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 122,283 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

