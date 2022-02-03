Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,062. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

