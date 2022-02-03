Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

