PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,434. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

