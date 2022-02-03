Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after buying an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 9.8% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

