Powell Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 167.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

POWL traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a P/E ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 312.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

