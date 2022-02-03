Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY22 guidance to $6.85-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.