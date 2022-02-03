Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of 19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of 20.12. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 17.64 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.