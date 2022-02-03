Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of 19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of 20.12. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 17.64 and a twelve month high of 21.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
