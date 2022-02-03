Governor DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,322.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $61,322.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.