DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0289

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $161,293.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.41 or 0.99899624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00456401 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

