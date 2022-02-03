VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.302 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.