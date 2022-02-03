Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

