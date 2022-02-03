Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 188,287 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,287 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock worth $676,943 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

