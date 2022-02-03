Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,993 shares during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLN stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

SLN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

