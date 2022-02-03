APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.63. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,960%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.
APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ APA opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
APA Company Profile
APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
