Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. 113,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,271. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

