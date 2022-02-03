Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $870.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

