Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Danaher by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,231,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

NYSE DHR opened at $294.43 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

