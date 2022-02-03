Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

