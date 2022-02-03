Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

