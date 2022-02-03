$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.67. 67,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,850. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

