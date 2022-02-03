Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.60) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $27.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.04 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 12,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,716. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

