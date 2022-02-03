Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

GHL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 5,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,721. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.