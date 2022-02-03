Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Position Trimmed by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

