16,370 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.78. 13,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.