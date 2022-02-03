$4.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.53 and the lowest is $4.51. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

