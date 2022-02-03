5,900 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 64,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.72. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,538. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

