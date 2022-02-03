SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 106,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

