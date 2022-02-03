KWB Wealth Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

KWB Wealth reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.34. 2,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,433. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.06.

