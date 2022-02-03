KWB Wealth Has $455,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $918.07. The company had a trading volume of 267,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,169,998. The company has a market capitalization of $921.99 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.33. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

