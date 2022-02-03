Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 5.6% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knott David M owned 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,595. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

