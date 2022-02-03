Knott David M Purchases 3,723 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Knott David M lifted its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 11,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $271.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

