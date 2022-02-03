General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in General Electric were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

