Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 536,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,529,586. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

