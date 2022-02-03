Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires 1,827 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.