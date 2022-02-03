Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 54,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,544. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

