Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $39.25

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $37.05. Amplitude shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 6,868 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $41,321,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

