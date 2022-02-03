Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

MTCH traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.46. 15,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

