Mizuho Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $155.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QRVO. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

QRVO traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.25. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qorvo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

