European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

EWCZ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,342. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

