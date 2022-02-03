Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $60.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,531. The company has a market capitalization of $827.58 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

