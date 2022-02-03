Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock remained flat at $$12.79 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 170,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,884,636. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.