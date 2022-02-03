AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.24. 9,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,176. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $164.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.