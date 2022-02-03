Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report sales of $310.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.30 million. Omnicell reported sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,278. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

